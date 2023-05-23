Knife Recovered From Davis Middle School Student

WALDORF, Md. – On May 22 at approximately 2 p.m., a teacher at Davis Middle School heard a group of students talking, at which time one of the students said that they had a knife in their book bag.

An administrator conducted a search of the student’s book bag and located a pocket knife. The School Resource Officer was notified and has initiated an investigation.

In accordance with Maryland law, the student cannot be charged criminally due to their age, but does face disciplinary consequences from Charles County Public Schools.

The school resource officer is following up with the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services to provide services as needed.

Parents are urged to talk with their children about the consequences of bringing weapons to school.