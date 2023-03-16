Large Fire Destroying Camper, 9 Vehicles In Waldorf Under Investigation

WALDORF, Md. – On March 15, at approximately 6:52 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a structure fire on Brice Chapel Road in the area of La Plata Road.

Crews arrived on the scene to find multiple vehicles and a camper on fire with an extension into the woods. A brush fire task force was requested due to the heavy winds. Firefighters went to work extinguishing the multiple auto fires, the RV fire, and the brush fire.

Multiple Tankers were utilized to shuttle water to the scene from St Charles High School. The fire was brought under control in approximately 20 minutes.

In total nine motor vehicles, one structure and surrounding brush was damaged due to the fire. Firefighters operated on the scene for approximately three hours. No injuries have been reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was contacted to conduct an investigation.

During the incident, Hughesville Squad 2 was dispatched and responded to an extrication motor vehicle collision in Waldorf.

Huntingtown VFD Engine 61 filled in at the Hughesville VFD station while crews operated on the scene of the fire.

All photos courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

