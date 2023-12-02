Large Gym to Temporarily Close At Northeast Community Center

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation (CCPR) advises citizens that the large gym at Northeast Community Center will temporarily close for floor replacement starting on Dec. 4, 2023. This improvement project will enhance the community center with new wood flooring suited for various activities including volleyball, indoor pickleball and basketball. The building will remain open and operating during construction.

The gym is expected to reopen for regular use by Saturday, Jan. 6, 2023; this date is subject to change depending on the project’s completion. Northeast Community Center is located at 4075 Gordon Stinnett Avenue in Chesapeake Beach.

CCPR is committed to meeting the evolving needs of the community and providing top-notch facilities for recreational activities. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to make improvements for the benefit of all who use our community center.

For updates on Parks & Recreation services, park availability, field closures and more visit Parks & Recreation at www.Facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks and follow @CalvertCountyParksandRec on Instagram. Learn more about the department online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/parksandrec.

