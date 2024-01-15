Larry Hogan Endorses Nikki Haley For President

MARYLAND – Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced during CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday that he is backing former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley for the GOP nomination a day before the Iowa caucuses.

“Since I decided not to run for president, I’ve been saying that we don’t want to see a multi-car pile-up that would just enable Donald Trump. We want to have the strongest possible nominee in November, and that’s Nikki Haley. It’s time for the party to get behind her so we can put forth our best candidate,” Hogan, who is an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, stated on social media.

Over the past few days, rumors of Larry Hogan possibly gearing up for a potential third-party run for the white house were ramping up after the moderate Republican stepped down as co-chair of the centralist political group No Labels. The group has been working to obtain ballot access across the country as they are possibly preparing to nominate their own candidate.

Currently, there are rumors that No Labels has been working with recent GOP dropout Chris Christie for a potential third-party nomination.

The Iowa caucuses convene at 7 p.m. Central.

