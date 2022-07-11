LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) board of directors announced today that Dr. Sybol Anderson of St. Leonard has been selected as its new executive director and will join LSM on August 1.

A former executive director of equity & inclusive diversity at College of Southern Maryland (CSM), Anderson is a well-known diversity, equity, and inclusion professional and social and political philosopher who has been building inclusive communities as a central part of her career for more than 15 years.

In 2008, Anderson founded the DeSousa-Brent Scholars Program (DB), an academic and leadership program at St. Mary’s College of Maryland to accelerate the success of students from underrepresented groups believed to be at risk of not graduating college.

In addition to her former role at CSM, Anderson has served as chief diversity officer at Loyola University New Orleans.

“I am truly honored to join Leadership Southern Maryland and to promote its mission to address the needs of Southern Maryland by inspiring, educating, and strengthening collaboration among our leaders,” Anderson said. “LSM’s alumni community comprises more than 400 leaders from every professional sector in all three counties who are passionate about Southern Maryland. Think about that! I can hardly wait to join my energy with theirs, and with that of LSM participants to come, to help lead Southern Maryland through our challenges to a gratifying, prosperous future.”

LSM Board President Ed Rule LSM’18 served on the selection committee and welcomes Anderson to her new role.

“Dr. Anderson was selected as executive director from among many outstanding prospects for her deep leadership experience in all three counties of Southern Maryland – spanning business, academia, and nonprofits – and for her incredible passion to serve the tri-county region in ways I feel certain will help distinguish Southern Maryland as a model for energetic, inclusive, and meaningful development,” Rule said.

Outgoing LSM Executive Director Denise Foster has served the board and successfully led the organization for more than four years.

During her tenure, she oversaw the creation of the Emerging Leaders Program and worked tirelessly to forge important relationships that kept LSM financially stable during the pandemic and beyond.

“We are grateful for Denise’s consummate professionalism and tireless work to keep our organization thriving,” said Rule. “She kept us focused. She kept us organized. And we are a better organization because of her.”

“It has been such a privilege to serve Leadership Southern Maryland and its amazing board members, graduates, and community supporters,” Foster shared. “As a Southern Maryland native, it has been a joy to shepherd local leaders through our Executive and Emerging Leaders programs knowing that they will take their experiences with them as they work to shape the tri-county area for the better. As LSM prepares to welcome its 15th class this year, I am excited to have been a part of the organization’s progress and look forward to seeing its future accomplishments. I am honored to have been a part of the LSM family.”