Lee Brice Honors Fallen Local Hero Brice Trossbach During Concert

Credit: Lisa Woodall Stephens via Facebook

SOLOMONS, Md. – On July 27, 2023, country music fans gathered at the Motto Mortgage Preferred and RE/MAX One Waterside Pavilion to see country stars Elle King and Lee Brice put on a show…and they definitely did!

During Brice’s performance, the singer paid tribute to fallen local hero Brice Trossbach with his song “I Drive Your Truck.” This was an extraordinary moment for everyone in attendance and a class act by Lee Brice.

The concert was a great time for everyone who attended! Make sure you check out these awesome pictures down below!

