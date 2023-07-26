Leonardtown Celebrates 15th Anniversary Of Wharf Waterfront Park With World's Largest Rubber Duck And Fun Activities!

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Join Leonardtown for Wharf Fest 2023 during August First Friday Weekend (Friday, August 4th – Sunday, August 6th).

This exciting 3-day celebration is being held in honor of the 15th Anniversary of the Wharf Waterfront Park. You may have heard that the World’s Largest Rubber Duck (also known as Mama Duck) is coming to Leonardtown that weekend.

In addition to Mama Duck’s visit, attendees can enjoy live music, kayak and duck raft rides with Patuxent Adventure Center, cruises and Waterman Heritage Presentations from Captain Phil of Fish the Bay Charters, golfing activities with Above Par Golf & Entertainment, a craft & vendor fair, a Duck Scavenger Hunt, games, art activities, food and fun. Be sure to mark your calendar and plan to join in the celebration!

For details about the event visit: visitleonardtownmd.com/wharffest