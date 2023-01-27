Phillip Jae Han Tayag

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling today announced that Defendant Phillip Jae Han Tayag, 21, of Leonardtown, MD, was sentenced to the Department of Corrections after being found guilty of sex abuse of a minor.

The State’s Attorney’s Office requested the Defendant be sentenced to the maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.

The Defendant was sentenced to 15 years in the Department of Corrections, suspend all but 10 years of active incarceration.

He was further placed on five years of supervised probation.

The Defendant must register for lifetime sex offender registration.

Sterling thanked members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for their investigation and Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor who prosecuted this case on behalf of the citizens of the County. Sterling stated, “Crimes against children are the most heinous of all. My office will continue to defend victims and strenuously prosecute these cases.”

Proctor added, “As the parents of the victim expressed to the court, this was a horrendous and unspeakable crime against a child who will carry the scars and trauma for life.”

The Honorable Joseph Stanalonis presided over the case.