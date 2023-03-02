Leonardtown VFD Regrets To Announce The Passing Of Lifetime Member James F. Miedzinski

James F. Miedzinski

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Officers and Members of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department and its Auxiliary regret to announce the passing of Lifetime Member James F. Miedzinski. Jim joined the department at the age of fourteen due to the limited manpower available during World War II and has served faithfully for over 75 years.

Services for James F. Miedzinski will be held at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.

Visitation

Thursday, March 9th, 2023

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Fireman’s Prayers

Thursday, March 9th, 2023

7:00PM

Mass of Christian Burial

St Aloysius Catholic Church

Friday, March 10th, 2023

10:00 AM

Graveside Service with Military Honors

Charles Memorial Gardens

Friday March 10th, 2023

26325 Point Lookout Rd Leonardtown, MD 20650

*Any Fire Departments wishing to participate with apparatus please reach out to Fire Chief 1.