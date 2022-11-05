PINEY POINT, Md. — The following letter was submitted by Jane Loughran from Piney Point, Maryland.

St. Mary’s County Native, Brandon Russell, is running to be our county commissioner for District 2, and what a talent he is!

An excellent communicator and speaker, Brandon will listen to you and he will act in your best interests no matter your background or political party. He will study issues, explain any problems in advance, and be open about his positions.

Brandon is prepared and hard-working. After graduating from Chopticon High School, he worked full time to pay his way through college, leading to today with 10 years of management experience.

In his campaign, he has traversed the County, met citizens, studied reports and budgets, and delved into issues. He understands what will be best for the County going forward, and he will listen to you.

One of Brandon’s positions states that education is a top funding priority. He believes that schools are an important part of our community because schools provide resources and stability for the community.

His education plan is to develop college/trade pipelines including PAX and contractor opportunities.

He supports the implementation of important skills for life today, such as resume development and financial literacy, as well as the commitment to funding our Blueprint for Maryland to ensure our students are best prepared for the future.

A vote for Brandon is a vote FOR the County and FOR our Future!

Jane Loughran

Piney Point, Md.