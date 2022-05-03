Kevin Vincent Bonds, age 49

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On April 27, 2022, at 3:12 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park for the burglar alarm activation. Deputies arrived on scene and discovered the glass door to the business shattered, and various items stolen from the business. Preliminary investigation determined two individuals approached the business on foot and shattered the glass door to the business. After various items were stolen from the business, both suspects fled on foot. A K-9 track was conducted with negative results.

The Lexington Park COPs Unit continued the investigation and Kevin Vincent Bonds, age 49 of Lexington Park, was developed as a suspect. On April 28, 2022, Bonds was located and arrested. Bonds was charged with burglary second degree and theft.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Corporal Trevor Teague at (301) 475-4200 extension 78128 or by email at Trevor.Teague@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.