Joseph Daren Brooks Jr.

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On May 10, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division along with members of the Emergency Services Team (EST) served a search and seizure warrant at the residence of Joseph Daren Brooks Jr., age 19, at the 21700 block of Kearsarge Place in Lexington Park.

As a result, a large quantity of suspected marijuana packaged to indicate distribution was located, as well as a shotgun, digital scale and a large sum of U.S. currency.

Brooks was arrested and charged with the following:

Firearm/Drug Trafficking

CDS: Possession-Marijuana 10 grams plus

CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute

Brooks remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, on a no-bond status.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.