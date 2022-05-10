LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On May 10, 2022, at approximately 2:55 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21700 block of Kearsarge Place in Lexington Park, for the reported shots fired.

Deputies arrived on scene within 90 seconds of the initial 911 call and discovered a home had been struck with projectiles.

Deputies also observed a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed and attempted to stop the vehicle, however the vehicle fled the area.

The vehicle was later located, abandoned. The vehicle was impounded for further processing.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension 71953 or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.