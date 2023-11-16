Lexington Park Man Charged With DUI After Two-Vehicle Crash On Three Notch Road

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – A Lexington Park man was charged with DUI and numerous charges after Tuesday night’s crash.

Police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle collision that occurred on November 14, 2023 at approximately 5:22 p.m. in the area of Rod N Reel Hunting & Fishing Supplies at 18161 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park.

Upon arrival, crews found a Ford Mustang and a Dodge Ram involved. Fortunately, no injuries were found, and all occupants opted to refuse medical care at the scene.

Maryland State Police troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack arrived shortly after and proceeded to conduct a sobriety test on one of the drivers who showed impairment.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, identified as Matthew John Julian, 47 years old and a resident of Lexington Park, MD, failed the sobriety test and was subsequently arrested at the scene by MSP Trooper Hersh.

Julian now faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence, driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol per se, driving a vehicle while impaired by alcohol, failure to control vehicle speed on the highway to avoid a collision, failure to yield intersection right-of-way to another vehicle, and negligent driving of a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner that endangers property, life, and person.

The Maryland State Police is currently conducting an ongoing investigation into the crash.

As more information becomes available, we will provide updates.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com