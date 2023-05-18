Stephanie D. (Koegel) Boyd

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Officers and Members of the Second District Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad, Inc. are extremely proud to announce that one of our own, Stephanie D. (Koegel) Boyd, has been inducted into the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony took place on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the annual Southern Maryland Volunteer Fireman’s Association Convention meeting held in Prince Frederick, MD.

Ms. Boyd began her volunteer service at SDVFD&RS as a junior member in 1995. Throughout the years, Ms. Boyd has served in numerous departmental positions to include Emergency Medical Services Lieutenant and Captain, Recording Secretary, and numerous committees to include Occupational Safety & Health, Newsletter, Rules and Bylaws, and New Building Committee, serving as Chair for several. For many years, she has been the Department’s Grants Committee Chair, authoring numerous local, State, and Federal Grants requests, saving the Department many thousands of dollars in acquiring fire and rescue equipment and station accoutrements. Most recently, Ms. Boyd has been extremely active with the Fundraising Committee and the Memorial Brick Program. Her hard work, determination, and dedication have earned her numerous awards from the Department, State, and local levels throughout the years.

In 2020, Ms. Boyd was recognized for 25 years of service, and awarded Life Member status. It is interesting to note that Ms. Boyd was able to accomplish all of this while still raising a family with her husband Jonathan and four children, working full time, and continuing her education.

Also noteworthy is the fact that Ms. Boyd is the third generation of her family to serve the SDVFD&RS. Her paternal grandparents, John (Jack) Koegel and Joann Koegel served as well, starting out with the McKay’s Beach VFD. Her father, William (Bill) Koegel served as Chief and President, and her mother Cathy Caulder sstill serves as a member.

The SDVFD&RS is so proud that Stephanie was able to receive this very prestigious award and recognition.

Well done and well deserved!

Congratulations Stephanie!