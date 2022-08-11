Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter Waives All Adoption Fees through August

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is at capacity and will waive adoption fees for all animals through Aug. 31. Regular adoption procedures still apply.

“It’s a great time to visit our shelter to find the perfect companion,” said Public Safety Director Jackie Vaughan.

“With an overabundance of animals at the shelter, we really need our community’s support to find these animals happy new homes.

If you have the means to, please consider adopting one of our animals and give them the chance to become the perfect fit for your family.”

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, located at 5055 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick, is an open-admission animal shelter managed by the Animal Shelter Division of the Calvert County Department of Public Safety.

Shelter hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Call 410-535-7387 to schedule an intake appointment.

For more information about adopting from the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter visit www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com.