Credit: Olde Towne Barbershop

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On June 27, 2023, Brice C. Trossbach, a Naval District Fire Fighter at NAS Patuxent River, was tragically killed during a house fire in Leonardtown.

In preparation for his services, Kalie Kishpaugh, the owner of Olde Town Barbershop in Leonardtown, proposed offering local first responders free haircuts. She then called her mother, who helped her get the word out.

Since she announced the free haircuts on June 28, she has given approximately 20 haircuts. Kalie appreciates the support of her loyal clientele, as she has had to squeeze in the free haircuts into her already busy schedule.

“First Responders are a big part of my family, my Aunt Michelle, before she passed, was a dispatcher, and she was also Military Police; my brother is a volunteer at Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and a St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services Dispatcher, my mom is in the auxiliary at Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, a lot of my friends from school are now First Responders,” Kishpaugh told The BayNet. “So all in all, it’s just a big part of my life, and after such a tragic loss, it’s been amazing to see the community come together and be so supportive and helpful. Anything that I can do to help in any way to make things a little easier for these amazing men and women that are so brave, and don’t have a second thought when it comes to being heroes in our community, I will do. Anyway, I can give back; I will…The bond between First Responders in all departments is so strong, and the community doing their best to help in any way they can is beautiful. I have met so many amazing people and heard so many stories, and during this hard time, all this love and support has been what keeps everyone going.”

Credit: Olde Towne Barbershop

Kalie regularly helps people in the community, offering monthly discounts for first responders, military, and senior citizens.

If you would like to make an appointment at Olde Towne Barbershop, you can do so here. You can also find the shop on Facebook.

For more information on Brice Trossbach’s services, click here.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com