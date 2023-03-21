LUSBY, Md. – On Christmas morning, 10-year-old Molly was out searching for fossils when she discovered a massive Megalodon tooth.

The future Paleontologist has since been featured on the Kelly Clarkson Show to share her amazing discovery with the world.

Molly would of course show off her huge Megalodon tooth along with her impressive tooth and fossil collection which included Crocodile teeth and a whale vertebrae.

Molly, along with her dad Bruce, then went on to talk about how the Paleontology team at the Calvert Marine Museum helped them confirm this amazing discovery.

At the end of the interview Molly and Bruce were then surprised with a $1,000 check from the show’s sponsor, Pilot Pen.

Southern Maryland is excited to see what Molly and other Paleontologists in the area will find next.

