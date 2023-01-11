Girl Finds Huge Megalodon Tooth On Maryland Beach On Christmas Day
LUSBY, Md. – Future paleontologist, Molly, was out searching for fossils on Christmas morning when, what to her wondering eyes appeared…but a huge Megalodon tooth!

Molly was excited to share her awesome find with our paleontology department last week at the museum!

We love seeing and hearing about the treasures you find along the shore. New in 2023 is our First Fossil Friday program, which happens to be today!

On the first Friday of every month we invite the public to bring their findings to the museum to be identified by museum staff from 1-4:30 p.m.

We hope to see you and your fossils soon!

Enjoy Molly’s photos! The third photo is of her largest and smallest shark teeth found along Calvert beaches.

