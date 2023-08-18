Local Student Fights Back Against Blood Disease

Credit: Alyssa Hammett

MORGANZA, Md. – Chopticon High School student, Alyssa Hammett, is raising awareness and funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. This organization strives to see a world without blood cancers. But they cannot do it without our help. The campaign starts on January 6th, 2024 through February 24th, 2024, when students across Maryland compete to raise the most money and awareness for LLS.

According to the American Society of Hematology, approximately 100,000 people die yearly from blood diseases. [1]

When asked why Hammett joined this cause, she responded, “This January, I am representing Chopticon High School as a candidate in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) 2024 Student Visionaries of The Year Campaign. I decided to do this and dedicate my time to LLS and SVOY because in December of 2022, my stepfather passed away from Leukemia, and he was only 42 years old (he was diagnosed at 39 years old). My stepfather, Josh Ocasio, was my best friend in life, always there for me, always rooting for me, and always had my back.”

Alyssa and her stepfather (Credit: Alyssa Hammett)

When our youth give back, recognize important topics, and act on them, it gives us hope for future generations. Hammett is among the many courageous students participating in this campaign and has not stopped trying to promote it and get the word out about these diseases.

When tragedy struck, Hammett commented, “While his chemo was happening, it was probably the hardest thing to watch; he was upset and had bruises everywhere. Unfortunately, I watched him pass away, and that will stick with me forever.”

Hammett is turning trauma into education, motivating others to learn and band together to share their grief and put meaning behind these deaths. She is an inspirational young woman who doesn’t just talk; she goes into action.

To donate to her cause, list her name or the name of her team, “New Fights/Same Champs,” (a saying between her and her stepfather), click here.

To donate to Josh Ocasio’s funeral costs, click here.

[1] Click here.

