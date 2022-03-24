Louis Holden

Louis Holden, “Louie”, 91, of Leonardtown, MD, formerly of Avenue, MD, passed away on March 17, 2022 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on December 26, 1930, he was the son of the late Gertrude Holden and the late Basil Holden. He was the loving husband of Mary Rita White Holden. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children James (Teri) Holden of Indian Head, MD, Elizabeth (Frank) Wicker of Avenue, MD, Rachel (Robert) Toney of Asheboro, NC, grandchildren Harley and Dylan White, Paul and Jessie Toney, Sarah Stahlman (Treven), and Shane Cameron, honorary granddaughter, Mikayla Cheseldine, great-grandchildren, Gannon and Addisyn Stahlman, Harper Cameron, his brothers, Richard and Robert, step-children, Kathleen (Bob) Cave, Carolyn (Dan) Burroughs, T. David (Melody) White, step-grandchildren, Margaret Cave, Nicholas, Joshua and Nathan Burroughs, Amber and Jessica White, Melissa Rivera and Olio Kawaguchi. Louis was preceded in death by his first wife, Temple Bagby, siblings Hazel, Carl, Laura, Mildred, Paul, Charles, Helen, Grace, Basil, Ruth, Margaret, John, Cecil, Gertrude, and Eleanor.

Louis was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident, and graduated from Great Mills High School. He was a Master Carpenter and served in the United States Army from November 27, 1951 to August 26, 1953, during which time he was awarded the Korean Service Medal with two bronze stars, Purple Heart, United Nations Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 25, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Leonardtown, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM with Father David Beaubien officiating. Interment will follow in All Saints Episcopal Church Cemetery, Avenue, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Treven Stahlman, Robert Toney, Jess Toney, Shane Cameron, John Garner, and David White.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.