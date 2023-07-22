From left, Charles County Board of Commissioners President Reuben B. Collins II, LaPlata Mayor Jeannine James; State Senator Michael Jackson; former State Senator Mac Middleton, and Hospice of the Chesapeake President and CEO Mike Brady.

WALDORF, Md. – Charles County community members gathered at Cedar Hill Farm in Waldorf on July 18 to hear an update from Hospice of the Chesapeake on its progress since the nonprofit’s October 2020 acquisition of Hospice of Charles County.

Hosted by Mac Middleton, former State Senator from Charles County, guests enjoyed fellowship and refreshments as the organization’s President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Brady shared details on the increased ability to care for the community’s patients at end of life.

From left, former State Senator Mac Middleton, and Hospice of the Chesapeake President and CEO Mike Brady.

Since the acquisition, the organization has achieved several significant goals, including increasing the number of Charles County residents it cares for by 145 percent, making substantial improvements to the center on Davis Road in Waldorf, forming partnerships with local healthcare providers and opening the Hussman Supportive Care Center.

From left are Liz and Chris Wooters, Hospice of the Chesapeake President and CEO Mike Brady, LaPlata Mayor Jeannine James, Art Payton, Andy Anderson, Susanne Payton, Vera Wheeler, former State Senator Mac Middleton, State Senator Michael Jackson and Bud Humbert.