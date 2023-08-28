MAEVE Northern Calvert donated seven backpacks filled with school supplies to help families living at the Safe Harbor domestic violence shelter. Pictured are MAEVE Northern Calvert President Katelyn Rooney (right) and Safe Harbor board member Victoria Ronan (left).

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – MAEVE Northern Calvert, a local non-profit service organization supporting those who mother, donated seven backpacks of school supplies plus four gift cards – a total of $750 worth of items – to support families living at Safe Harbor, Calvert County’s local domestic violence shelter. The supplies were donated on August 25, 2023 just in time for the start of school on August 28, 2023.

Safe Harbor provides comprehensive services for victims and survivors of domestic violence including a residential shelter for abused women and their children. MAEVE Northern Calvert is the local chapter of MAEVE (Motherhood Alliance Equity Village Empowerment) organization, a national nonprofit that seeks to empower all who mother in support of one another and their communities.

MAEVE Northern Calvert donated seven backpacks filled with school supplies to help families living at the Safe Harbor domestic violence shelter.

This is the second year MAEVE Northern Calvert has participated in a back-to-school supply drive to support Safe Harbor.

“Supporting our local community is a core mission of MAEVE Northern Calvert,” said MAEVE Northern Calvert President Katelyn Rooney. “We’re grateful to all of our members who donated supplies for our fall service project so we could make the back-to-school transition a little easier for families who are going through a particularly challenging time.”

MAEVE Northern Calvert donated seven backpacks filled with school supplies to help families living at the Safe Harbor domestic violence shelter.

For information about MAEVE Northern Calvert, visit www.maevenortherncalvert.org.

About MAEVE Northern Calvert MAEVE Northern Calvert is the local chapter of MAEVE, a national non-profit, charitable organization that seeks to empower all who mother in support of one another and their communities. MAEVE (Motherhood Alliance Equity Village Empowerment) believes that every journey in motherhood is unique and valuable and strives to empower its members and foster opportunity for support, equity and inclusivity, friendship, learning and community engagement. For more information, visit www.maevenortherncalvert.org.