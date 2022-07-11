ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) reminds voters wishing to receive a mail-in ballot for the upcoming Primary Election of two important deadlines this week:

· Those voters wishing to receive a mail-in ballot via the U.S. Postal Service must submit a mail-in ballot request by tomorrow, July 12 . Ballot requests can be made online or at a voter’s local board of elections office.

· This coming Friday, July 15 , is the deadline to request a mail-in ballot be sent via email. A request to receive the ballot by email can be submitted online.

Early voting for the 2022 Primary Election continues through this Thursday, July 14. Early voting is available daily through July 14 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. A complete list of early voting centers for the Primary Election is available online (Spanish version). Voters can register to vote and vote early at any early voting center in the county in which they reside.

Following the recent redistricting process, county district, state legislative district and congressional district information – as well as polling place information – for some registered voters has changed. For this reason, it is important that all registered voters confirm their current district and polling place information online or by calling or visiting the office of their local board of elections.

Voters wishing to register to vote and vote in person on Primary Election Day – July 19 – may do so at their polling place.

Voters who have received mail-in ballots may also vote via secure ballot box. Each of Maryland’s 288 ballot boxes are available for use until July 19 at 8 p.m. Voters can return their mail-in ballots using any official ballot box in their county of residence. A complete list of ballot box locations is available online (Spanish version).

The local boards of elections continue to look for voters to serve as election judges. Interested voters can learn more and apply here.