Man Arrested For DUI, One Injured After Three Vehicle Crash In Calvert County

ST. LEONARD, Md. –  On February 21, at approximately 2:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Solomons Island Road in the area of Ball Road. 

Crews arrived and found three vehicles involved in the roadway. One occupant was reportedly injured.

EMS evaluated the patient and transported them to a hospital for treatment. 

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office arrested one driver on the scene for Driving Under the Influence. 

We will continue to provide updates as they become available. 

