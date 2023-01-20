Trayvon Donfin Richardson

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a 36-year-old Marbury man with several Controlled Dangerous Substance and Intent to Distribute charges on Thursday.

Following a traffic stop and a search of the vehicle, Trayvon Donfin Richardson was charged with three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute and three counts of CDS Possession: Not Marijuana.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, Sgt. Christopher Beyer conducted a vehicle stop in the area of 18700 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville for a circuit court search and seizure warrant.

A search of the vehicle, occupied by Richardson, located a black digital scale with suspected cocaine residue, along with a large amount of cash on Richardon’s person.

Arriving at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, Deputy Casey Hill located a twisted plastic bag on Richardson’s person that contained more than three grams of cocaine, approximately one gram of Fentanyl and 21 10 milligram Oxycodone pills.

An additional circuit court warrant was executed at Richardson’s residence at the 28200 block of Mechanicsville Road.

Recovered in the search was unused packaging material and an additional digital scale with CDS residue on the weighing surface.

Richardson remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center pending a bond hearing.