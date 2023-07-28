Terrance Kenneth Yancey

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On July 28, 2023, Terrance Kenneth Yancey, 23, of Washington, DC, was sentenced to 18 years of active incarceration for his role in the shooting death of Tyree Richardson. The sentence was imposed by Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark S. Chandlee.

In April, Yancey was convicted by a Calvert County jury of voluntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment, and firearms violations. The evidence revealed that Yancey shot Mr. Richardson multiple times after Richardson had entered the home of his ex-girlfriend to attempt a reconciliation.

Because manslaughter is a crime of violence, Yancey will be required to serve at least half of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole. The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte.