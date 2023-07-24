Glenn Bernie Fulay Flores

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On July 22, 2023, at 10:33 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office located Glenn Bernie Fulay Flores, age 30, who had multiple open arrest warrants.

Flores resisted arrest and assaulted three deputies, two of whom received minor injuries requiring medical attention. Flores attempted to disarm a deputy during the course of the arrest, and use of a taser was required to take Flores into custody.

Flores was arrested and charged with attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, three counts of second-degree assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and property destruction of less than $1000.

Flores was also served warrants for failure to comply with a peace order, property destruction of less than $1000, and harassment based on race/religion/person/group.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident.

