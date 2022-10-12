Marian Elizabeth (Gray) Murdock, 83, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on October 5, 2022. Marian was born December 26, 1938 and was the daughter of the late Albert Joseph Gray, Sr. and Ida Elizabeth “Bessie” (Hill) Gray of Chaptico, MD.

Marian graduated from Margaret Brent High School in 1956. Marian married the love of her life Gail E. Murdock on February 11, 1965, they celebrated 57 years of marriage. Marian worked as a Procurement Contract Specialist at Patuxent River Naval Air Station, retiring in 2001 with 43 years and 5 months of government service.

Marian was very active with the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 221 of Avenue, MD, for 42 years, where she also served in the position of president for many years. Marian was an avid reader, she also loved to cook, and bake delicious cakes and pies.

Marian enjoyed singing in the choir at church, watching Hallmark movies and collecting Angel figurines. Marian loved spending time with her family, especially her children, grandchildren and brothers and sisters.

Marian is survived by her husband Gail, and her children Richard Murdock (Patty), Mark Murdock (Heather) and Jackie Choudary (Togi), her grandchildren: Marissa, Crystal (James), Mark Jr. (Angela), Aidan, Javed, Arsalana, and Ashley and her great-grandchildren: Emmett, Scarlett and Beckett. She is also survived by her Siblings: Pat Gray (Betty Ann), Rita Murphy (Jack), Judy Frank (Charlie), Michael Gray (Debbie), Elaine Joy (John), Glenda Mast (Wayne) and Maureen Abell (Timmy), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Marian is predeceased by her parents, her sisters Barbara Ferguson (8/1/2022) and Ida Dishinger (1/12/2022), and her brothers-in-law: Dave Ferguson, Bill Dishinger, Bill Cole and David Anderson.

The family will receive friends on Monday October 17 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Mattingly-Gardiner Funeral Home with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m. followed by Ladies Auxiliary American Legion Post 221 service at 7:15 p.m.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Wayside Church, Chaptico MD on Tuesday October 18 at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Helen, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Gray, John Joy, Wayne Mast, Charlie Frank, Timmy Abell, and Jeffrey Gray. Honorary pallbearers are: Pat Gray, Jack Murphy, and her Grandchildren. Memorial contributions can be made to the Ladies Auxiliary, American Legion Post 221, Avenue, MD.