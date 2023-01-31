Mark Lee Diedrich, 62, of Hollywood, MD passed away on January 21, 2023 at home with his loving family at his side.

He was born on April 2, 1960 in Annapolis, MD, to the late Karl Raymond Diedrich and Mary Alice (Turner) Diedrich.

Mark is a 1978 graduate of Gwynn Park High School. On November 23, 1979, he married his beloved wife, Deborah L. Diedrich in Brandywine, MD. Together they celebrated over 43 wonderful years of marriage. He was part of the Local 77 for Maryland Operating Engineers Union for many years. Later he went on to open his own excavating business, MDB Excavating. Mark loved being on the open road riding his motorcycle, especially his 1954 Vincent Motorcycle that he restored himself. For his 25th. wedding anniversary his wife gifted him a Harley Fat Boy, which he also enjoyed riding. His family enjoyed going to Myrtle Beach every year at least once, for Bike Week. When he wasn’t riding his motorcycle he would be riding dirt bikes or on the water with his race boat “Dirty Red.” Mark was very handy and could fix just about anything, he remarked that “his hands were touched by God.” He enjoyed spending time with his family and dogs, Remington and Izzy.

In addition to his beloved wife, Deborah, Mark is also survived by his daughter: Bridgette Diedrich of Hollywood, MD and siblings: Beth James of Kernersville, NC, Heidi Diedrich and Amber Burch (Ivan) both of Dillon, MT; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Mike and Michelle Levin of Hollywood, MD, his step-mother Janice Lee of Dillon, MT; his nephews, Hunter Levin of Hollywood, MD, Asher Burch of Dillon, MT, Ben James of Kernersville, NC and Brian James of Pendleton, OR; his nieces: Alayna Burch of Dillon, MT, Savannah James, and Kylie James of Kernersville, NC; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service officiated by Pastor Doug Cooper at 3:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

