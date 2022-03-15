ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Earlier today, the Maryland Court of Appeals handed down their decision to move the Primary Election date as redistricting maps are set to be debated in the courts later this month.

The Primary Election has officially been pushed back from June 28 to July 19, and the deadline for candidates to file for election has been moved to April 15 at 9 p.m.

The deadline for a candidate to withdraw from a race has also been pushed to April 18. The deadlines to fill a vacancy in candidacy and to challenge a candidate’s residency have also been pushed back by the court order.

“This is a big win for all Marylanders who care about free and fair elections and ending our state’s abhorrent history of extreme gerrymandering,” a press release from Fair Maps Maryland said. “Moving the filing deadline twice, and now pushing the primary date, are clear signs that the courts are taking this issue very seriously and that the politicians who have benefited from voter suppression have a lot to be worried about. You know it’s a victory for democracy when the people complaining the loudest are the Annapolis insiders guilty of the crimes in question.”

