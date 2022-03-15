ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Earlier today, the Maryland Court of Appeals handed down their decision to move the Primary Election date as redistricting maps are set to be debated in the courts later this month.
The Primary Election has officially been pushed back from June 28 to July 19, and the deadline for candidates to file for election has been moved to April 15 at 9 p.m.
The deadline for a candidate to withdraw from a race has also been pushed to April 18. The deadlines to fill a vacancy in candidacy and to challenge a candidate’s residency have also been pushed back by the court order.
“This is a big win for all Marylanders who care about free and fair elections and ending our state’s abhorrent history of extreme gerrymandering,” a press release from Fair Maps Maryland said. “Moving the filing deadline twice, and now pushing the primary date, are clear signs that the courts are taking this issue very seriously and that the politicians who have benefited from voter suppression have a lot to be worried about. You know it’s a victory for democracy when the people complaining the loudest are the Annapolis insiders guilty of the crimes in question.”
This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.
what should change about election law is that candidates should have more than 1 day to get to the election board by 9 pm. In other words, the election board should be open, at least once a month, until 9 during the filing season, for candidate filing. Filing for office is something that we should not have to change our schedule to do. There are so many government offices that don’t have evening or weekend hours. And, voting for Circuit Court judges should not be limited to the Democrats & republicans. All registered voters should be able to do that. In the Primary, voting for them is restricted to Ds and Rs (for no good reason). Why can’t the incarcerated vote?
“…the politicians who have benefited from voter suppression have a lot to be worried about.”
All this BS about “voter suppression” is nothing less than another shot at left wing racism against the dumbest voters in America! Nobody is being suppressed but the dumb-o-crats think Black people are too dumb to get an ID or fill out a ballot. And would that make them NOT vote for dumb dems? NOPE! Stupid is for life in democrat ruined Maryland…
