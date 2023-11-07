Maryland Democratic Party Convention Planned For Nov. 18th, New Chair To Be Elected

Ken Ulman via Wikipedia

MARYLAND – Following the retirement of Maryland Democratic Party Chair Yvette Lewis, Governor Wes Moore (D) has nominated former Howard County Executive Ken Ulman (D) for Chair and former Prince George’s Community College President Charlene Mickens-Dukes to serve as 1st Vice Chair.

“The governor couldn’t be more excited for the dynamic leadership Ken Ulman and Dr. Charlene Dukes will bring to the Maryland Democratic Party,” said a Moore campaign spokesperson. “His north star in this choice was a commitment to service, passion for Maryland, and a track record of strong leadership that will both ignite and expand our Democratic base across the state for races up and down the ballot. Ken Ulman and Dr. Dukes are leaders who embody all those qualities, and that’s why he’s recommended them.”

Everett Browning, the former First Vice Chair, ascended to the Chair position following Lewis’ retirement. It is not currently known if Browning plans to file for either of the vacant positions.

Traditionally, the Governor’s choice for Maryland Democratic Party Chair has been successfully nominated.

Ed Crizer, a progressive Democrat from Baltimore County, announced last week that he plans to file for the position. In a text message, Crizer stated that his priorities include transparency, an emphasis on small dollar donations and allocating the resources needed to compete across the state in legislative races.

“Too many times have I heard of reports of down right disrespect to my fellow central committee members from the state party acting as if we’re disposable and dont need us, nothing could be further from the truth,” said Crizer. “I will treat every central committee member and party activist they deserve because no democratic elected official would be where they are without their help.”

Congressman Trone, one of the two leading candidates in the U.S. Senate primary, announced that he will oppose Ulman for the position, citing Ulman’s “cozy relationships with real estate developers and special interests.” Our Revolution Howard County has also come out against Ulman’s nomination.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com