Maryland DNR Fall Foliage Report – October 7, 2022

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Last week we mentioned one of the biggest impacts on fall foliage – weather. Ian brought a lot of wind and rain to our region, resulting in a wet forest floor and cooler temperatures, and thankfully not a lot of leaf drop due to the early fall timing of the storm. And while the trails in our parks may be muddy, folks, weekends like this are made for the fall.

“The sun after the rain is much more beautiful than the sun before the rain.”

–Bill Watterson

The trees in Western Maryland are revealing fall’s finest array of color with brilliant oranges, yellows and reds painting the skyline. Eastern Maryland is still experiencing a lot of green, but small pops of color can still be seen.

If you’re planning to immerse yourself in all things fall this weekend, don’t forget to snap your photos and send them our way!

Western Maryland

Since the start of fall we have had mostly cool weather with a mix of rainy and sunny days. This is ideal fall foliage weather, and it is giving us a spectacular display so far. The sugar and red maples are the stars of the show now, with the oaks and hickories eagerly waiting backstage for their debut. We expect much of Garrett County to see peak foliage around October 15, and beginning now through the next two weeks will be the best time to enjoy fall foliage in the far western part of the state!

Melissa Nash, Forester, Garrett Project Manager

Bittinger area of Garrett County – Photo: Melissa Nash Bittinger area of Garrett County – Photo: Melissa Nash Bittinger area of Garrett County – Photo: Melissa Nash

Fall foliage has come to Allegany County, and the further west you go the better the show, with the town of LaVale being the dividing line. East of LaVale peak color is yet to come, but west of LaVale is in full fall color. Visitors to Rocky Gap State Park will find one of Maryland’s most magnificent fall views overlooking a mile-long gorge at the end of a short hike on Canyon Overlook Trail. If sitting back and enjoying the show is more your style, hop aboard the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad for a relaxing tour of western Maryland’s fall landscape.

Dan Hedderick, Maryland Forest Service

Clairsville, Allegany County – Photo Dan Hedderick The Western Maryland steam engine in LaVale, Allegany County – Photo Dan Hedderick Clairsville, Allegany County – Photo Dan Hedderick

The temperature and rain both fell this week at Fort Frederick State Park, and hints of crimson and gold are starting to dot the landscape around the stone fort. While taking in the fall foliage at the 585-acre park, enjoy a history lesson along one of our self-guided tours.

Bob Study, State Park Ranger Supervisor, Maryland Park Service, Fort Frederick State Park Complex

Fort Frederick State Park, Washington County – Photo: Bob Study Fort Frederick State Park, Washington County – Photo: Bob Study

Fall colors are quickly taking center stage in Garrett County, with illuminating yellows and oranges outshining their green forest neighbors. Come and witness one of the best fall foliage displays in Maryland by reserving a campsite or cabin at New Germany State Park by calling 1-888-432-2267.

Julia Musselwhite, State Park Ranger Supervisor, New Germany State Park & Dan’s Mountain State Park

New Germany State Park, Garrett County – Photo: Rob Bogart New Germany Lake, Garrett County – Photo: Rob Bogart New Germany State Park, Garrett County – Photo: Rob Bogart Casselman River Bridge in Grantsville, Garrett County

Photo: Rob Bogart Dan’s Mountain State Park in Lonaconing, Allegany County – Photo: Julia Musselwhite

Southern Maryland

The leaves are just starting to change at Cedarville State Forest, boasting over 50 species of trees in an actively managed 3,510-acre forest. Plan your trip a few weeks from now when the fall colors will be at their peak. Hikers, mountain bikers and equestrians can enjoy over 19 miles of forest-lined trails.

Cierra Maszkiewicz, State Park Ranger, Cedarville State Forest and Rosaryville State Park

Cedarville State Forest, Prince George’s County Photo: Cierra Maszkiewicz Cedarville State Forest, Prince George’s County Photo: Cierra Maszkiewicz Cedarville State Forest, Prince George’s County Photo: Cierra Maszkiewicz

Northern/Central Maryland

We are still seeing lots of green at Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area in Cecil County. With the rain behind us and dryer, cooler temperatures ahead, bold fall colors will soon grace our landscape.

Ranger Diana Marsteller – Training Division, Maryland Park Service

Photo Submissions for the Week

We’d like to thank all of the folks that continue to send in photos of fall scenes from across the state. Through your reports and photos we receive first-hand accounts of our fall transition in Maryland. Please send us your fall foliage photos, including the names of any tree species you spot, using our easy online form!

Waynesboro, Photo: Bob F. Bohemia River State Park, Photo: ShinAe G. Mt. Vernon, Baltimore Photo: Helena B. Frederick, Jacqueline R.

Fall Recreation Spotlight

October 7 and 8: Fall Fest at Catoctin Furnace – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Catoctin Furnace Village, 12610 Catoctin Furnace Road, Thurmont, MD 21788

Come join us around the warm copper kettle and stir the apple butter, learn about traditional blacksmithing, and enjoy a museum tour at this family-friendly, FREE event. Visit www.catoctinfurnace.org for more information.

Watch the sky

The Draconids meteor shower, one of two meteor showers in October, occurs October 8-9, but the timing is not ideal as they’ll be peaking during the full Hunter’s Moon. Look for this meteor shower during twilight, just after the sun sets but before nightfall, angling yourself away from the bright Moon. In the early morning on October 8 you may spot Mercury if you look east just above the horizon.