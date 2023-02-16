Photo by Mary Pat Bozel, submitted to the 2021 Maryland DNR Photo Contest.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reported that deer hunters harvested 76,687 deer during the combined archery, firearms, and muzzleloader seasons, from Sept. 9, 2022 through Feb. 3, 2023.

The statewide harvest included 29,682 antlered and 42,872 antlerless white-tailed deer, and 1,908 antlered and 2,225 antlerless sika deer. The harvest was 8% higher than the 2021-2022 total of 70,845 deer. The increased harvest is credited to more participation by hunters and favorable weather.

“Maryland hunters enjoyed another successful deer season,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “Deer hunters play a valuable role in managing the state’s deer population.”

Hunters harvested 6,806 deer on Sundays, comprising 9% of the total harvest. Hunting deer on Sunday is only permitted during certain weeks in 20 of Maryland’s 23 counties.

The harvest in deer management Region A (Western Maryland) increased 21%, from 7,929 deer last year to 9,552 this year. Hunters in the western counties reported 5,762 antlered and 3,790 antlerless deer.

Hunters in Region B — the remainder of the state — harvested 67,135 deer, up 7% from 62,916 deer harvested last year. A total of 25,828 antlered and 41,307 antlerless deer were reported in this region.

An outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) on the lower Eastern Shore, primarily in Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties, caused a decrease in the harvest there this year. EHD occurs annually in Maryland deer and does not have long-lasting effects for the deer population, nor is it harmful to humans.

Frederick County had the highest reported harvest again this year, with 6,935 deer reported. Carroll County followed with 5,785 deer, and Garrett County was third with 4,989. Baltimore and Washington counties rounded out the top five with 4,846 and 4,600 deer, respectively.

Maryland Reported Antlered and Antlerless Deer Harvest

for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 Hunting Seasons

Antlered Antlerless Total

County 2021-22 2022-23 % Change 2021-22 2022-23 % Change 2021-22 2022-23 % Change Allegany 1,837 1,925 4.8 1,177 1,474 25.2 3,014 3,399 12.8 Anne Arundel 755 800 6.0 1,082 1,083 0.1 1,837 1,883 2.5 Baltimore 1,680 1,856 10.5 2,821 2,990 6.0 4,501 4,846 7.7 Calvert 551 599 8.7 787 879 11.7 1,338 1,478 10.5 Caroline whitetail 908 933 2.8 1,576 1,967 24.8 2,484 2,900 16.7 sika 0 0 * 0 1 * 0 1 * Carroll 2,058 2,351 14.2 3,013 3,434 14.0 5,071 5,785 14.1 Cecil 1,197 1,230 2.8 1,996 2,122 6.3 3,193 3,352 5.0 Charles 873 1,136 30.1 1,082 1,439 33.0 1,955 2,575 31.7 Dorchester whitetail 732 749 2.3 1,235 1,318 6.7 1,967 2,067 5.1 sika 1,350 1,701 26.0 1,703 2,017 18.4 3.053 3,718 21.8 Frederick 2,674 2,892 8.2 3,414 4,043 18.4 6,088 6,935 13.9 Garrett 2,443 3,113 27.4 1,480 1,876 26.8 3,923 4,989 27.2 Harford 1,139 1,233 8.3 2,023 2,160 6.8 3,162 3,393 7.3 Howard 775 748 -3.5 1,244 1,361 9.4 2,019 2,109 4.5 Kent 1,077 1,044 -3.1 1,954 2,090 7.0 3,031 3,134 3.4 Montgomery 1,280 1,262 -1.4 2,026 2,171 7.2 3,306 3,433 3.8 Prince George’s 702 715 1.9 928 932 0.4 1,630 1,647 1.0 Queen Anne’s 1,074 1,083 0.8 1,884 1,999 6.1 2,958 3,082 4.2 St. Mary’s 657 860 30.9 820 1,130 37.8 1,477 1,990 34.7 Somerset whitetail 734 592 -19.3 1,337 1,213 -9.3 2,071 1,805 -12.8 sika 17 25 * 8 12 * 25 37 * Talbot 694 722 4.0 1,363 1,284 -58 2,057 2,006 -2.5 Washington 1,889 2,221 17.6 2,010 2,379 18.4 3,899 4,600 18.0 Wicomico whitetail 1,046 778 -25.6 1,991 1,664 -16.4 3,037 2,442 -19.6 sika 140 142 1.4 112 147 31.3 252 289 14.7 Worcester whitetail 1,172 840 -28.3 2,255 1,864 -17.3 3,427 2,704 -21.1 sika 34 40 * 36 48 * 70 88 * Total 29,488 31,590 7.1 41,357 45,097 9.0 70,845 76,687 8.2 *Small sample size