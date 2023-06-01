Maryland State Fire Marshal Investigating North Beach Townhouse Fire

NORTH BEACH, Md. – The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a structure fire that occurred yesterday evening on May 31, 2023 at around 6:09 p.m. The fire took place at a townhouse located in the 3900 block of Sea Bass Court in the Burnt Oaks subdivision of North Beach.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a middle of the row townhouse with smoke showing from the 3rd floor. Firefighters were able to control the fire within 15 minutes. There were no injuries reported.

The fire was discovered by an occupant and contained to the room of origin, which was located on the interior of the dwelling. The smoke alarm was present and activated. However, the estimated loss is significant with $75,000 in structural damages and $25,000 in contents.

The preliminary cause is still under investigation.

All photos courtesy of the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department.

