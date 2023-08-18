Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Child Pornography Charges In Calvert County

Hunter Lee Kirby

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Troopers arrested a Calvert County man on Thursday after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Investigation developed evidence of possession of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Hunter Lee Kirby, 26, of Prince Frederick, Maryland. Kirby is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of distribution of child pornography. Kirby was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

Beginning in July 2023, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into the possession of child pornography online. At about 8:20 a.m. on Thursday, Maryland State Police, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant at the identified residence of the suspect. Kirby was arrested about an hour later at a nearby location. A preliminary forensic review of the suspect’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

The investigation continues …