Arrests:

On 5/4/2022, Tpr M. Koontz responded to the Walmart, located at 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD for the report of a theft in progress. Upon arrival, Tpr Koontz made contact with Kristen Marie Hoover, 26 of Lusby, MD and another female individual who said they were going to pay for all of the items. Hoover initially failed to identify herself. It was found that Hoover had two active warrants through the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and she resisted arrest when being placed in a police car. Hoover was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Resist/Interfere With Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order, Disturbing the Peace/Disorderly, Fraud – Person Identity to Avoid Prosecution, and False Statement to Officer.

On 5/6/2022, TFC J. Greathouse responded to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, located at 25500 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Investigation revealed Charles William Clark, 66 of Mechanicsville, MD had been issued a no trespass order from the hospital earlier that day and was only allowed back on the property if he was seeking medical attention. Clark was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespass: Private Property.

On 5/9/2022, Tpr J. Pope responded to the Dunkin Donuts, located at 22841 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Investigation revealed Kathleen Marie Spalding, 61 of Leonardtown, MD had been previously issued a no trespass order from Dunkin Donuts. Spalding was issued a criminal citation for Trespass: Private Property and was released from the scene.

On 5/10/2022, TFC E. Ruggles conducted a traffic stop on Point Lookout Road at Bay Ridge Road, Lexington Park, MD. Upon making contact with the driver of the vehicle, identified as Daniela Rassana Cervantes, 19 of Lexington Park, MD suspected Marijuana was observed in plain view. Cervantes refused to exit the vehicle or provide identification. Cervantes was placed under arrest and was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Obstructing and Hindering and was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 5/4/2022, Antonio Jose Shaw, 36 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by TFC J. Greathouse

On 5/5/2022, Scott Michael Kettler, 52 of Lusby, MD was arrested by TFC R. Kaszubski

On 5/5/2022, Portia Mason, 49 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt

On 5/5/2022, Danielle Maria Costanzo Young, 38 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pope

On 5/5/2022, Robert Lance Lumpkins, 34 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by TFC A. Piscopo-Bann

On 5/8/2022, Matthew Austin Kovacs, 27 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by TFC J. Greathouse

On 5/9/2022, Christia Marktia Snider, 34 of Suitland, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pope

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 5/3/2022, Lionel Michael Ford, 26 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr K. Poland for Possession of a Regulated Firearm: Stolen/Sell Etc. and Loaded Handgun in Vehicle x2

On 5/4/2022, Trevon Marquise Butler, 27 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Cpl Z. Null for FTA: Second Degree Assault and Violation of Probation: Second Degree Assault

On 5/5/2022, Devonte Arnez Shubrooks, 28 of Saint Inigoes, MD was arrested by TFC A. Piscopo-Bann for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 5/5/2022, Terris Lucket, 29 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Engleman for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 5/5/2022, Zeolaunte Monticello Hilliard, 36 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC J. Greathouse for Second Degree Assault x3

On 5/5/2022, Glen Rodney Battle, 35 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt for Driving without a required license, Attempt by driver to elude a uniformed police officer by failing to stop x2, Displaying expired registration plates, Failure to display & reflect red color light on rear lamps and reflectors, FTA: Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, FTA: Driving without a required license x3

On 5/5/2022, Thomas Manaole Short, 29 of Clements, MD was arrested by TFC A. Piscopo-Bann for First Degree Assault

On 5/5/2022, Joshua Michael Stone, 39 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC J. Greathouse for FTA: Second Degree Assault

On 5/6/2022, Demetrius DeAndre Young, 31 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC M. Posch for Possession of CDS: Intent to Distribute x2

On 5/7/2022, Timothy Wayne Bush, 36 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by TFC M. Posch for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 5/8/2022, Jeffrey Thomas Phelps, 33 of White Plains, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Barlow for FTA: Driving while license was suspended x2

On 5/9/2022, Tylante Isaiah Butler, 19 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Baden for FTA: Second Degree Assault

On 5/9/2022, Keith Anthony Young, 55 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Eckrich for FTA: Driving without a required license and FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 5/10/2022, Avery Dionnie Wills, 25 of Brandywine, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Barlow for FTA: Fourth Degree Burglary, Third Degree Burglary, and Malicious Destruction of Property: Less Than $1,000