ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. – A waterman and crabber from Anne Arundel County has become a minor TikTok celebrity after posting his work along the Chesapeake Bay.

Luke McFadden, a 26-year-old businessman, started working on a ship crew when he was just 12 years old and started manning his own ship when he was 18.

He has been doing so for eight seasons now.

When he began uploading to TikTok he started by posting a video of a door that he had built. This video went viral soon after posting.

Afterward, McFadden decided to start documenting his endeavors to show the inner workings of Maryland’s crabbing industry as well as to boost his business.

However, he never expected his channel to blow up the way that it did.

“I have imposter syndrome”, McFadden said, “I never even considered 1 million followers, much less over a million. It’s pretty crazy.”

His channel currently has around 1.2 million followers and more than 15.5 million likes. His most viewed video currently has almost 7 million views.

As of now, McFadden owns the Bodkin Point Seafood stand in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

The stand is open during the weekends and is located at 7333 East Furnace Branch Road.

He also plans to open a brick-and-mortar business at some point in the future.

McFadden’s TikTok page can be found at https://www.tiktok.com/@fvsoutherngirl?lang=en.

