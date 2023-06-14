Marylanders Support The Common-Sense Solutions In The House Republican Agenda

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – According to a poll released yesterday by Gonzales Research & Media Services, the vast majority of Marylanders support the issues the House Republican Caucus continues to fight for in the General Assembly. On issues that impact their families such as keeping communities safe and pocketbook issues such as banning the sale of gasoline-powered cars, Marylanders support several key pieces of legislation included in the Caucus’s legislative agenda this year.

The poll found that nearly 89% of Marylanders support making firearm theft a felony. During the 2023 Legislative Session HB 750 – Gun Theft Felony Act of 2023, a bill that would make gun theft a felony, was a key piece of the Republican Caucus’ Public Safety Agenda. Under the bill, a conviction for a first offense would have carried a penalty of up to five years in prison and or a fine of up to $1,000. An individual convicted of a second or subsequent charge would have faced up to a 10-year prison term and up to a $2,500 fine. Republicans in the House have been introducing this measure since 2018.

“Marylander’s desire for safer communities overrides partisan considerations,” said House Minority Leader Jason Buckel. “They recognize that common-sense policies are what we need to achieve that goal. Our Caucus will continue to fight for sensible policies to keep our communities safe.”

Marylanders have also rejected one of the cornerstone environmental policies of the Moore Administration, one that would ban the sale of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. Over 60% of those polled opposed the plan, with 50% being strongly opposed. When the high cost of electric vehicles compared to gasoline vehicles was factored in, 68% of Marylanders opposed Moore’s plan.

The House Bill 487– Affordable Emissions Standards Act of 2023 would have stopped the Moore Administration from adopting the policy until a set of thorough studies could be completed, including the economic impact on Marylanders. Once those studies were complete, the policy could only go into effect with the General Assembly’s approval.

“With the impacts of inflation continuing to put a strain on household finances, it is no surprise that Marylanders are rejecting this ban on the sale of gasoline-powered cars,” said House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy. “The average price of a new gasoline-powered car is already high, but the average cost of an electric vehicle is at least $10,000 more. That puts new car ownership out of reach for many Maryland families. We have to balance economic realities with environmental concerns. Governor Moore’s policy fails to do that.”

The poll also found only 55% of Marylanders approve of the job Governor Moore has done so far.

“This poll should give the Moore Administration a moment to pause and reflect on what they are doing,” said Delegate Buckel. “We are in a historically Democratic state where their party controls not only the Governor’s mansion but both chambers of the legislature and voter registration runs at least 2-1 in their favor, and yetthey have only garnered a 55% approval rating during the honeymoon phase of their term. The Moore Administration needs to focus on policies that work for all Marylanders, not just the radical wing of the modern Democratic Party. Our Caucus continues to be willing to work with them on common-sense solutions to the many issues that face our state. We should, at least, be able to agree on issues that Marylanders themselves agree on.”