Mayor Patrick J. “Irish” Mahoney represents Town Citizens During The 2023 Maryland Legislative Session

Pictured Left to Right with Mayor Mahoney Governor Wes Moore and Delegate Jeffrie Long, Jr.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – During the 2023 Maryland Legislative Session Mayor Patrick J. “Irish” Mahoney participated in several House and Senate bills. The Mayor closely followed eight (8) specific bills and testified in support or opposition.

“A good Mayor must be actively engaged in the Maryland State Legislative process and lobby for the Town citizens he is serving. The role of Mayor requires continual awareness of legislation that could impact our citizens. I consider it an honor to continue to speak on behalf of the citizens of the Town of Chesapeake Beach”, stated Mayor Patrick J. “Irish” Mahoney of his recent participation and following of bills that directly effect Town citizens.

The Mayor testified in support of:

Renaming the Fishing Creek Bridge the “ Fallen Heroes Bridge ”. This bill was sponsored by Senator Jackson & Delegate Long.

Declaring Aug 31 to be recognized Statewide as " Overdose Awareness Day ". This bill was sponsored by Senator Jackson & Delegate Long.

Giving municipalities the choice of prohibiting recreational cannabis dispensaries within its town limits.

The Mayor testified in opposition of:

Increasing the number of Bingo slots permitted in the Town of Chesapeake Beach.

The Mayor and Town Council will continue to make information available to Town citizens.

Pictured Left to Right with Mayor Mahoney North Beach Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chris Mills, Senator Michael Jackson, North Beach Volunteer Fire Department President Matt Weber