Kyle Dylan Dishner

LEONARDTOWN, Md.– State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that Kyle Dylan Dishner, 30, of Mechanicsville, MD, entered a guilty plea to a felony charge of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

On June 3, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office executed a search and seizure warrant pursuant to an ongoing narcotics investigation on Dishner and the vehicle he was driving.

Detectives discovered several plastic bags with hundreds of capsules in the car. Dishner and the passenger were taken into custody, and forensic testing later determined that the capsules contained a mixture, including fentanyl.

State’s Attorney Sterling said, “I’d like to acknowledge the excellence of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit. The comprehensive investigation and tremendous police work prevented this supply of the deadly drug, fentanyl, from being available for purchase and consumption in St. Mary’s County.”

The maximum penalty for the charge is 20 years of incarceration. The defendant is being held without bond pending sentencing, which has been postponed to a later date.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Donna Pettersen prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

The Honorable Amy D. Lorenzini presided over the case.