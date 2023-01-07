MedStar St. Mary's Hospital Recognizes Tony Brooks As A Patient Safety Hero!

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Join us in congratulating Tony B., Security, who was recently recognized as a Patient Safety Hero! Elected by our hospital’s Patient Safety Council, Tony was lauded for his commitment to our High Reliability Organization principles last fall.

Tony and the Security team recently observed a hospital visitor making frequent trips to his vehicle.

Their attention to detail meant they quickly discovered when the individual was laying on the ground, in need of help.

Tony alerted the Emergency Department and hurried to assist. The visitor—now patient—was suffering a medical emergency.

Thanks to Tony’s awareness and quick action, the individual was successfully treated and released.

Thank you, Tony, for your reluctance to simplify and dedication to caring for all!