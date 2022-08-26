Meet The Sheriff's Office's K-9 Team On National Dog Day

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Today, Aug. 26, 2022, is National Dog Day in the United States, a day to recognize all that family and working dogs do for us everyday.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is marking the occasion by showcasing our K-9 Unit, a component of the agency’s Special Operations Division.

The Sheriff’s Office fields four canine teams who are certified annually by the International Police Work Dog Association and train weekly to maintain their craft.

The teams are certified in patrol and drug detection and are used to conduct building searches, evidence recovery, tracking for criminal suspects, drug detection, and apprehension of violent offenders. The unit also has two single-purpose canines trained in explosive detection.

Cpl. Rishel and K-9 River, a tracking Red River Labrador

Cpl. Brandon Foor and K-9 Havok, explosives detection Malinois

DFC Phillip Henry and K-9 Maja, Patrol and Narcotics Dutch Shepard

Cpl. Lacey Smith and K-9 Jade, explosives detection Black Lab

Cpl. Smith and K-9 Brix, Patrol and Narcotics Dutch Shepard

Cpl. Foor and K-9 Dyno, Patrol and Narcotics Belgian Malinois

Cpl. Rishel and K-9 Skar, Patrol and Narcotics Belgian Malinois