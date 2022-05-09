LEONARDTOWN, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce the addition of two new K-9s to its ranks.

K-9 River, a 14-month-old Red River Labrador, completed a strenuous four-week course in tracking, specifically for missing persons and suicidal persons.

K-9 River is assigned to Corporal William Rishel, a 20-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, who is also responsible for K-9 Skar, a Patrol and Narcotics detection dog.

K-9 Havok, a four-year-old Malinois, completed a strenuous transition course in explosives detection.

K-9 Havok is assigned to Corporal Brandon Foor, a 13-year-veteran of the agency, who is also responsible for K-9 Dyno, a Patrol and Narcotics detection K-9.

Welcome to the K-9 team!