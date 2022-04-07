Melvin Joseph Muir, Sr.

Melvin Joseph Muir Sr. passed away on April 1, 2022, in his home in Brandywine, MD.

Melvin was born on March 17, 1950, in Pennsylvania. In 1964 Melvin moved with his family to Maryland.

Melvin, or as his friends called him Mel, married the love of his life Madeline Jeanne Amarante on April 11, 1969. They were married for 50 years before Madeline’s passing in 2019.

Mel lived a full life, he coached his son’s football teams while they were in grade school, built and raced drag bikes, built custom Harleys, and owned and ran a successful HVAC company until retiring in 2014 and moving to his daughter and son-in-law’s farm.

Mel had a love for cattle and was able to pass on his knowledge of cattle and meat cutting skills to his daughter Cindy and Son in Law Tim.

Mel had a vast knowledge of many life skills, such as electrical skills, welding skills, HVAC skills, internal combustion engines, many forms of carpentry skills and meat-cutting skills.

Over the years, he was able to pass those skills along to his daughter and son-in-law.

Mel is survived by three children, Melvin J. Muir Jr, Joseph A. Muir, and Cindy L. Cook, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Mel loved his family and always put them first. He cherished the time he had with his family and especially his granddaughter Samantha. She was Pop Pop’s little farm girl.

Mel’s two pleasures in life were cooking and drinking his Coor’s beer. We’re sure he has a cold one in his hand and smiling down at us.

Soar high like an eagle now Mel, you are Free!

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 9th from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, MD.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.