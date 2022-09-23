LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of a missing juvenile.

The department recently put out the following alert seeking the public’s assistance:

“SMCSO seeks your help in locating a missing child:

Justin Alexander McCoy

17 y/o Black Male

5-09

Last seen wearing a Yellow Hooded Sweatshirt, Dark Jeans and Blue Crocs with eyeglasses.

Last seen: in the area of Willows Road, Lexington Park.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Justin McCoy, please call 911 or contact the police.

Severity:

Moderate – Possible threat to life or property

Urgency:

Immediate – Responsive action SHOULD be taken immediately

Certainty:

Observed – Determined to have occurred or to be ongoing

Category:

SAFETY: General emergency and Public Safety

Event Description:

Missing Child