LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of a missing juvenile.
The department recently put out the following alert seeking the public’s assistance:
“SMCSO seeks your help in locating a missing child:
Justin Alexander McCoy
17 y/o Black Male
5-09
Last seen wearing a Yellow Hooded Sweatshirt, Dark Jeans and Blue Crocs with eyeglasses.
Last seen: in the area of Willows Road, Lexington Park.
If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Justin McCoy, please call 911 or contact the police.
Severity:
Moderate – Possible threat to life or property
Urgency:
Immediate – Responsive action SHOULD be taken immediately
Certainty:
Observed – Determined to have occurred or to be ongoing
Category:
SAFETY: General emergency and Public Safety
Event Description:
Missing Child