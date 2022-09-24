LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing person:

Justin Biscoe

35-year-old, black, male

Last seen: Brighton Ave in Lexington Park on 09/23/22.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Justin Biscoe, please call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

Additional details:

Severity:
Severe – Significant threat to life or property

Urgency:
Immediate – Responsive action SHOULD be taken immediately

Certainty:
Observed – Determined to have occurred or to be ongoing

Category:
SAFETY: General emergency and Public Safety

Event Description:
Missing Person

