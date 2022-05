LA PLATA, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking your help in locating a missing juvenile:

Kobe Shawn Edinger

16 y/o, black male

Approximately 5’9”, 170 lbs.

Brown eyes, black hair.

Last seen: La Plata area on 5/7/2022.

If you have information that can assist in helping locate Kobe Edinger, please call 911 or contact the police.