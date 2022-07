UPDATE: Andrada is possibly operating a blue 2017 Dodge Caravan bearing MD registration 8DJ-3510.

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office recently put out an advisory for a missing person. The missing person has been identified as:

Paula Dawn Andrada

No description about where Andrada was last seen, or what she might be wearing was provided by police.

If seen contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008