Gregory Nissley

ROYERSFORD, Pa. – Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager from Pennsylvania who is believed to have traveled to Maryland. Gregory Nissley, a 17-year-old male, was last seen on Monday, November 3, 2023, in Royersford, Pennsylvania.

It is believed that Gregory may have traveled to the Prince George’s County/Charles County areas of Maryland. Authorities are concerned for his well-being as he may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information regarding Gregory Nissley’s whereabouts is urged to contact

Limerick Township Police Department (Pennsylvania) at 1-610-495-7909 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). – NCMEC: 2005760

The poster link is listed here: www.missingkids.org/poster/NCMC/2005760/1

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

